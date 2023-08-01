Tirupati: Oppn parties strongly oppose proposed master plan road through SVUU

Tirupati: The proposed master plan road passing through the SV University campus connecting the university road with zoo park road has been generating sufficient heat in Tirupati for the last four days. Opposition parties have been falling in line raising serious objections to the proposal and demanding the Municipal Corporation to withdraw the proposal immediately in the best interests of the 69-year old SV University and its stakeholders.

While the TDP, Rayalaseema Porata Samithi and Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum leaders have already met the university Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy with representations against the master plan road, Jana Sena party leaders followed suit on Monday. During the day BJP leaders met the Corporation Additional Commissioner Sunitha and submitted the representation seeking withdrawal of the proposal.

Jana Sena Party leaders A Raja Reddy, Subhashini, Hema Kumar and others met the Vice-Chancellor and asked him to take the security concerns into consideration before moving ahead with the proposal. They said that a coordination committee consisting of higher officials of SV University and the TTD should be appointed to consider all the pros and cons of the proposal.

If the 100 or 80 ft master plan road is constructed in the campus, it will pose serious threats of security to the staff quarters, ladies and gents hostels and health centre. The university site once allotted by TTD on lease was already reduced by almost half. Further, the university ecosystem will be spoiled with the entry of outsiders and major vehicles round-the-clock.

BJP leaders Samanchi Srinivas, K Ajay Kumar, Dr Daguumati Sreehari Rao and others in their letter addressed to the Commissioner said the proposed road will disturb the peaceful and congenial natural environment in the University campus and spoil the serene atmosphere.

Night security for women students staying in hostels will become a big problem and the botanical garden having rare plant species may be adversely affected.

They cited that the Alipiri bomb blast incident probe had already revealed that the extremists involved had planned the conspiracy/strategy by hiding at university’s H Block hostel. They sent the copies of the letter to the National Green Tribunal also.

Meanwhile, university students and research scholars took part in a roundtable meeting organised by TNSF which was presided over by State organising secretary RK Naidu while district president K Hemanth and others participated.

They alleged that the proposed road was aimed at benefiting the upcoming star hotel on zoo park road. The meeting decided to hold a dharna on Tuesday followed by University bandh on August 3.