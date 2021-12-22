Tirupati: People of 38th division deprived of proper UDS

Tirupati: People residing in the 38th division Singalagunta, a notified slum area, are facing plethora of problems.



With insufficient UDS pipes, drain water is getting mixed with drinking water due to damaged pipelines and underground drainage system (UDS) water is overflowing at several places. Due to the poor sanitary conditions, the residents are forced to bear the stink emanating from stananat drain water.

The sanitary staff do not collect garbage dumped at open places and they confine themselves to picking up garbage from the households.

The locals have also been facing shortage of drinking water as only narrow pipelines pass through the area and the water supply is inadequate.

There has been no water supply for one of the lanes for the last three years and the residents are forced to carry water from nearby places every day. Revathi, a resident, says they are forced to pay user charges but the authorities are not turning their ear to their long lasting problems.

'The drain water is getting mixed with Telugu Ganga water supply pipes and sometimes the toilet water," she explains. Masthan, a senior citizen, complains that the municipal staff members are giving priority to collecting taxes and user charges but not focusing on solving their problems.

'We are almost living with dirty water and bad smell for years. Despite repeated pleas to the volunteers and municipal staff there is no respite till today," he says. A group of women living in the division pour out their woes. They point out that there is no proper water supply, no proper UDS and have to bear stinking smell emanating from stagnant drain water round-the-clock.

The side-drains will not be cleared even once in a week and they question the authorities as to how they can live with unbearable stink emanating from the clogged drains. They regret that there is no congenial atmosphere for their children to move and play in the area.

Stating that one ward volunteer has been appointed for every house, the residents observe that they only listen to their superiors and do not bother to resolve their issues. "They are not extending any useful services to the public," the locals complain.