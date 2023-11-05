Tirupati: People’s support sought to fight corruption

Tirupati: Under the aegis of the Bank of Baroda (BoB), a rally was held as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week here on Saturday.



The rally took off from BoB main branch at VV Mahal Road to BOB branch at KT Road near Anna Rao Circle in the city.

Employees including officials working at the BoB regional office, at the bank branches in the city and surrounding towns participated in the Vigilance Awareness Week being observed nationwide from October 30 to November 5.

Speaking on the occasion, BoB Regional Manager P Amarnath Reddy said that the vigilance week is observed at all BoB offices, branches in the country, abroad and also BoB sponsored Rural Regional Banks

(RRBs) to create awareness among all the stakeholders such as the government, citizens and also private firms on the need to work together to eradicate corruption as it has been a major obstacle to economic, political and social progress of our country.

He said every citizen should be vigilant and commit to the highest standards of honesty and integrity at all times and support the fight against corruption.

He administered the oath of integrity pledge to the employees. At the District Public Transport office (DPTO) (APSRTC regional office), a meeting was conducted as part of Vigilance Awareness Week in which officials, supervisor and employees participated.

DPTO T Chengal stressed on fighting with renewed vigour against corruption which became the bane of the society. The employees took a pledge to follow probity and rule of law in all walks of life and also to perform all tasks in an honest and transparent manner.