Tirupati : Photographers condemn attack on lensman

Tirupati : As part of statewide protest for allegedly assaulting a photographer in Anantapur, photo studio and color labs owners in Tirupati city downed their shutters on Monday.

Responding to a call from AP Photographers and Videographers JAC, all the photographers and videographers in the city joined the strike and assembled at Gandhi Road, condemning the attack on photographer at SR Grand function hall in Anantapur on Sunday.

The function hall management allegedly manhandled a photographer Basha while he was clicking photos of a function.

Speaking on the occasion, AP Photographers and Videographers JAC state general secretary Pusapati Mohan Raj said it is highly objectionable attacking a photographer and demanded stern action against those who were responsible for it.

JAC leaders Siva Sankar, Kishore, Rajendra, Tirumala Raju, Suresh, Hari, members from Tirupati, Tirumala, Tiruchanur, Chandragiri, Renigunta were present.