Tirupati police should be role models to others: DIG RN Ammi Reddy

Tirupati: Anantapur Range DIG RN Ammi Reddy said that the performance of Tirupati police should be a role model to the entire country. Reviewing the law and order situation in Tirupati district along with SP P Parameswar Reddy on Sunday, he said that after the bifurcation of the districts, Tirupati district has become the largest district in the state which is having several famous pilgrim centres, SHAR, commercial hubs and other prominent wings. As a result, the policing also is a challenging task here, he felt.

The DIG directed the officials to conduct a common meeting 'Coffee with Staff' with village/ward police officers and others on every Saturday for an hour to review the law and order situation in their respective areas. Special focus should be laid on controlling traffic in Tirupati in view of the huge number of passenger influx. He underlined the importance of visible policing and the beat system and focus on areas which are having high crime rates.

Using the Mahila police and DISHA police eve teasing and ragging can be prevented at schools, colleges and universities.

Importance has to be given to prevent red sanders smuggling from Seshachalam hills. By chalking out an action plan, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases should be probed from its bases to ensure punishment to consumers, sellers and suppliers through the technical evidence.

CC cameras are to be installed at the reception, entry, exit and dining halls of working women's hostels and meetings should be held regularly with the hostel owners.

The DIG felt that the police sleuths will get self-satisfaction only when they discharge their duties wholeheartedly.

It is their duty to ensure confidence to every sufferer who visits the police station that they will get justice.

Additional SPs Kulasekhar, Vimala Kumari, Muni Ramaiah, SEB joint director Rajendra, DSP Surender Reddy and other police officials attended the meeting.