Tirupati: Poll strategist wants Anandaiah's medicine to benefit all

Tirupati: Eminent poll strategist and founder of Ring2Poll Keerthi Kishore has felicitated Bonigi Anandaiah, who is distributing herbal concoction for Covid-19.

Kishore stated that the medicine developed by Anandaiah was a gift to thousands of millions of people, who are suffering from virus.

It is really a god sent medicine in saving people from the corona infection and is a blessing to the families who otherwise are likely to be pushed into poverty with high cost of treatment in practice currently.

Kishore also said he would strive to take it to the nook and corner of the country and ensure that the needy gets it. He thanked Anandaiah for such his selfless service to mankind through such noble endeavour.