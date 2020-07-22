Tirupati: Private hospitals allowed to extend services to coronavirus patients

Coronavirus in Tirupati: To reduce the burden on government hospitals, some private hospitals are allowed to extend coronavirus services in Tirupati soon. This will facilitate those who can afford to pay and get comfort while undergoing treatment. According to reliable sources, Narayanadri hospitals will be offering these services from July 25 along with Amara, DBR hospitals, Purnas Remedies, Lotus hospitals and SLV hospitals.



These hospitals have been making special arrangements to treat Covid and non-Covid patients separately. Some other hospitals are also coming forward with their proposals. It is learnt that the hospitals have been even hiring private hotels also for mild and asymptomatic patients who prefer luxury stay.

In a review meeting held at SVIMS on Wednesday, District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta has said that in another 3-4 days Covid services in private hospitals will be initiated which will reduce pressure on government health care facilities. The Director-cum- Vice-Chancellor of SVIMS Dr B Vengamma and Dr Naresh of Chittoor Apollo hospitals also took part in the meeting.

Collector said that a Red Cross information centre and special counter for frontline Covid tests will be provided in SVIMS. He asked the Director to ensure only severe and critical Covid cases in Sri Padmavati state Covid hospital. Another Oxygen plant for 50 more beds will be readied by July 28 in SVIMS.

ICU facility will be arranged in Chittoor hospital soon. Saying that good food is being provided to Covid patients at every facility, he felt the need of obtaining feedback from the patients. SVIMS medical superintendent Dr Ram, state Covid hospital in-charge Dr Alladi Mohan, DWAMA PD Chandrasekhar and others took part.

In another review held at the RDO office, the Collector said that blood tests are needed for positive patients in Covid care centres. Though they are mild cases, depending on the necessity, tests may be required for which Call on Lab, mobile X-ray machine, Oxygen cylinders are to be kept ready. He directed the in charges of Covid care centres to provide home isolation kits for those who prefer it. Later, he visited Srinivasam Covid care centre and inspected the facilities.

Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam, Assistant Collector Vishnu Charan, ESI Superintendent Dr K Balasankar Reddy, Aarogya Sri Coordinator Balanjaneyulu, APMSIDC EE Dhananjaya Rao, representatives of medical agencies took part in the meeting.