Tirupati: Rajiv Gandhi’s services to nation recalled

Tirupati: Rich tributes were paid to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 32nd death anniversary here on Sunday. The Congress activists led by City Congress president Mangati Gopal Reddy paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi statue near the Old municipal office here and recalled his services to the nation. Speaking on the occasion, Gopal Reddy said it was Rajiv Gandhi, who laid a strong foundation for the country’s phenomenal growth in science and technology, the fruits of which we all are reaping now. He was responsible for the devolution of powers to strengthen the local government (bodies) to realise the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi’s Grama Swarajya.

PCC SC wing Co-chairman Goudaperu Chittibabu said that Congress was the only party which is committed to the welfare of poor and also development of the country. The Gandhi family sacrificed their lives for preserving the unity and the integrity of the country, he said recalling the tragic death of Rajiv Gandhi in a bomb blast.

He expressed confidence that the Congress party will bounce back to power in the 2024 elections which was already indicated in the Karnataka state election recently. Congress leader Dudi Ramesh, Supraja, Shiva Shankar, Narendra Babu and Potala Bhaskar were present.