Tirupati: Rape of law student couple arrested

Tirupati: In a shocking incident a woman studying law was raped after she was a intoxicated in Pudipatla village on the city out skirts.

According to Tirupati M R Palli police the accused were identified as Pranava Krishna(34) and Krishna Kishore Reddy(35). Pranava Krishna was also a law student who invited her classmate and friend to her house in Tirupati rural. In the house he offered a cold drink mixed with an intoxicant. The victim after taking a cool drink became unconscious. Later she was raped by Krishna Reddy. Pranava Krishna filmed her husband sexually assaulting the victim.

Later the couple sent the videos to the victim's brother and also another person to whom she was engaged and marriage was also fixed, demanding money. The couple also blackmailed the victim after sending a video to her and demanded money or else they will make the video public.

The victim approached Tirupati rural police for help. M R Palli CI Thameem Ahmad after registering the case arrested the couple .

A case was register under various sections