Live
- Chandrababu to Highlight AP's Vision as part of Vikasit Bharat-2047 at NITI Aayog Meeting
- Modi govt strengthening country’s defence in spirit of Kargil: Kishan Reddy
- Army men recount tales of heroism during Kargil War
- Commuters root for wrapping up of MMTS-II last phase work at fast pace
- Sale of spurious seeds in TG: HC issues notice to State govt, Centre
- Telangana assembly session begins with discussion on budget
- No respite for Kavitha; judicial custody extended until July 31
- 2 rescued, 24 people have narrow escape as Navi Mumbai building collapses
- 30K jobs to be filled in 90 days: CM
- Oh! Potholed roads in Ameenpur turn a nightmare for commuters
Just In
Tirupati: Rape of law student couple arrested
Tirupati: In a shocking incident a woman studying law was raped after she was a intoxicated in Pudipatla village on the city out skirts.According to...
Tirupati: In a shocking incident a woman studying law was raped after she was a intoxicated in Pudipatla village on the city out skirts.
According to Tirupati M R Palli police the accused were identified as Pranava Krishna(34) and Krishna Kishore Reddy(35). Pranava Krishna was also a law student who invited her classmate and friend to her house in Tirupati rural. In the house he offered a cold drink mixed with an intoxicant. The victim after taking a cool drink became unconscious. Later she was raped by Krishna Reddy. Pranava Krishna filmed her husband sexually assaulting the victim.
Later the couple sent the videos to the victim's brother and also another person to whom she was engaged and marriage was also fixed, demanding money. The couple also blackmailed the victim after sending a video to her and demanded money or else they will make the video public.
The victim approached Tirupati rural police for help. M R Palli CI Thameem Ahmad after registering the case arrested the couple .
A case was register under various sections