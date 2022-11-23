Tirupati: RASS-KVK hosts meet on promoting natural farming

Tirupati: Speakers at a 'Training-cum-Awareness programme on Natural Farming' held at RASS- Krishi Vignana Kendra near Tirupati on Wednesday, said the need of the hour is promoting natural farming for protecting soil and providing safe food products for a healthy society. Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, Director of Extension G Venkata Naidu spoke about the emergence of Green revolution and its consequences, the need to cultivate high-yielding varieties with less chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

He stressed on preserving and promoting Desi species of cows for natural farming and cautioned against the ill effects of food grown through the use of chemical fertilisers. A Nature farming farmer and founder of Bhavani Bio Agro farm S Rajendranath Reddy, shared his experiences in cultivation of crops like rice, guava, mango etc. in nature farming system for the past 20 years and explained about various infusions used in nature farming, importance of organic carbon in natural farming, preparation of Vermicomposting, biogas production and utilisation. RASS-KVK Senior Scientist and Head S Srinivasulu spoke in detail on the problems due to indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers which kill the micro-organisms in the soil and spoil the soil health, in the future and on 'Organic Certification' procedure.

Gramin Vikas Samiti NGO representative L Surya Narayana Reddy and Ayyappa Naidu, Natural Farming farmers and others spoke on various aspects of natural farming. Tomato, Chilli, Marigold, Biofertilisers were supplied to farmers for conducting demonstrations under natural farming.