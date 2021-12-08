Tirupati: Recent flash floods force MCT to focus on revamping drains

Tirupati: Keeping in view the recent flash floods due to heavy rains that lashed pilgrim city in two spells in November affecting large number of people, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) decided to go in for total revamping of the existing drains and also construct new drains wherever required to prevent inundation in the city.

At a meeting of the engineering officials of the municipal corporation chaired by Mayor Dr R Sirisha here on Tuesday, it has been decided to utilise the Rs 212 crore funds provided by the State government for the construction of drains and development of roads.

Accordingly, priority will be given to the works for revamping of the drains including widening-rising the height in the areas which were worst-hit due to the recent heavy rains and also construction of major drains wherever required to ensure smooth carrying of rainwater.

The meet also resolved to take up removal of encroachments on drains particularly all along the banks of two streams Malavanigundam and Kapilatheertham meandering through the thickly-populated areas.

It may be recalled that in the recent heavy rains in the city and also on Tirumala hills the two streams, due to large-scale encroachments, unable to cope with heavy quantity of rainwater, turned turbulent causing flash floods in more than a dozen localities in the city, affecting large number of people in the inundation of the colonies.

The Municipal Corporation came in for severe criticism for its failure to check the encroachment of the drains including the two streams which was held responsible for floodwater entering into houses while the political parties except the ruling YSRCP strongly demanded clearing the encroachments to avoid such flash floods in future.

Mayor Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha wanted the officials to prepare the plans giving utmost priority to improvement of drainage and also road development and for executing the works as early as possible.

Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Superintendent Engineer Mohan and other officials were present.