Tirupati: Registrations for ‘Aadudam Andhra’ begin

Joint Collector D K Balaji unveiling ‘Aadudam Andhra’ logo in Tirupati on Tuesday. SETVEN CEO Dr V Muralikrishna and others are also seen.
Highlights

  • Beginning from December 15, the tourney will be held for 51 days at various levels
  • Competitions to be held in five sports - cricket, volleyball, badminton, kabaddi and kho kho

Tirupati: The State government has been conducting sports competitions for youth in five sports – cricket, volleyball, badminton, kabaddi and kho kho for 51 days from December 15. Disclosing the details, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that the objective of the tournament ‘Aadudam Andhra’ was to encourage the youth above 15 years of age to take active part in sports and to practice a healthy lifestyle.

The tournament will be held at village/ward, mandal, constituency and State-level in the chosen five sports which takes a total of 51 days. It will begin with village/ward level competitions and the winners will be eligible for mandal level. The winners at that level will go to the next level and finally up to the State-level. Winners will get certificates, trophies and medals. Cash prizes will be given to those who emerge victorious at constituency, district and State-level.

The Collector added that in the five sports, all the equipment will be provided by the government and the grounds required for conducting the events are getting ready.

The State-level tournament will conclude in Visakhapatnam on February 3. Registrations for the tournament began on November 27 itself.

Candidates can register by visiting the website https://aadudamandhra.ap.gov.in/login. Registrations can also be done at their nearest secretariat or can call 1902. On this occasion, joint collector D K Balaji unveiled the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ logo at the Collectorate. SETVEN CEO Dr V Muralikrishna and others were present.

