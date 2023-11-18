  • Menu
Tirupati: Release fee reimbursement arrears immediately says Telugu Nadu Students Federation

TNSF leader K Hemanth Royal speaking to the media in Tirupati on Friday

Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) demanded immediate release of Rs 1,650 crore, which are pending under fee reimbursement.

Tirupati : Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) demanded immediate release of Rs 1,650 crore, which are pending under fee reimbursement. Speaking to the media here on Friday, TNSF Tirupati parliamentary constituency president Kotte Hemanth Royal said that due to these arrears, colleges are not issuing certificates of students, who completed their course and not conducting examinations for the present students.

He recalled that TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in this regard. He criticised that the arrears are not cleared even after several months, which causing agony to students, as they could not attend interviews or go for higher studies due to lack of certificates. TNSF leaders Nagendra Babu, Ganesh, Vamsi, Raghu, Balaji and others were present at the press meet.

