Tirupati: Religious fervour marks Rathotsavam

Tirupati: Rathotsavam, the grand procession of the mammoth wooden chariot of Goddess Padmavathi was held amidst religious fervour, on the penultimate day of the annual Brahmotsavams in Tiruchanur, near here on Sunday morning.

Goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi, adorned with dazzling jewels, seated in the richly decorated wooden chariot in all Her elegance and royalty was taken out in a colourful procession along the Mada streets amidst the accompaniment of Vedic hymns, Mangala Vayidyams and cultural programmes by various troupes adding more to the spiritual ambience.

The chariot was pulled all along enthusiastically by devotees who filled every inch of the Mada streets to witness the Rathotsavam which was held with pilgrim participation after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic.

The TTD management including its vigilance and security personnel and the district police made elaborate arrangements which saw the two-hour long event go off smoothly. After the conclusion of Rathotsavam, Snapana Thirumanjanam was performed to the deity in the Ratha Mandapam.

Tirumala pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Chandragiri MLA and TTD Board member Dr Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam, chief engineer Nageswara Rao, Dy EO Lokanatham and others were present. Later in the evening, Goddess Padmavathi was taken out in a procession on Aswa Vahanam as part of the annual Kartika Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanur. Aswa Vahana Seva is the last Vahana Seva of the Brahmotsavams.