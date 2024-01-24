Tirupati: Rich tributes paid to scholar Rallapalli Ananthakrishna Sharma

Tirupati: Acharya Rallapalli Deepa, Head of the Department of English, National Sanskrit University, on Tuesday paid rich tributes to scholar Sri Rallapalli Ananthakrishna Sharma on the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary.

She said Ananthakrishna Sharma had immense knowledge in the fields of music and literature and he was a versatile scholar.

The 131st birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Rallapalli Ananthakrishna Sharma were organised on Tuesday evening at the Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati under the joint auspices of TTD Annamacharya Project and Hindu Dharmic Projects.

Acharya Rallapalli Deepa gave a keynote speech and said that music and literature were like two eyes to Ananthakrishna Sharma.

Eminent orator Rallapalli Pradyumna said Ananthakrishna Sharma had a vast knowledge of Vaishnavism and brought the Keertans of Annamacharya etched on the copper plates to light in a very authentic way.

Earlier, in the morning, TTD officials paid floral tributes to the statue of Sri Rallapalli Ananthakrishna Sharma located on Sri Padmavati Mahila University road.