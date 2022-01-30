Tirupati: RIF plea for resolving long pending Seema water issues

Tirupati: Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum (RIF) fervently appealed Water Resource Department (WRD) Principal Secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy to take required steps for resolving the long pending water issues of Rayalaseema region to see the backward region get its due share of water for fulfilling its requirements both irrigation and drinking water purposes. RIF convener M Purushottam Reddy on Saturday met Jawahar Reddy, who is also holding the full additional charge (FAC) of TTD Executive Officer, in his office here to take the long pending water issues of Rayalaseema to his attention.

In his representation to Jawahar Reddy, the Forum convener made a detailed account of the pending water projects and also the ways and means to meet the water requirement of backward region. Releasing the copies of his representation to media here, Reddy said Forum pinning hopes on Jawahar Reddy, who as a senior IAS officer holding the crucial post in WRD and also hailing from Rayalaseema has in depth knowledge on the water problem the region is facing for long, for resolving all the water related key issues. Seeking rejuvenation of Srisailam project, as the storage capacity of the dam fell to below 200 TMC against its actual storage capacity of 315 TMC, he pointed that due to the decreasing capacity every year enormous water from Krishna river going waste. Suggesting various measures including exploring the possibility of utilising more waters from Tungabhadra river by taking up Gundrevula Project construction in consultation with Karnataka state and also providing required funds for completion of the project across Kundu River and also Rajulu project, the Forum wanted Jawahar Reddy to see that more funds released for completion of Galeru-Nagari and also Handri-Neeva projects which were also pending for long. Besides, the Forum also stressed on focusing on solving the water problems facing Chittoor district keeping in view that there is no major rivers in the district which is also a tail-end district in AP.

Reddy emphasised on Andhra Pradesh protect its right to get its share of 512 TMC of Krishna water to meet all its projects needs including Polavaram, Galeru-Nagari and Handri-Neeva and also press the Centre approve all Rayalaseema projects.