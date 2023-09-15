Tirupati: RTC to operate 410 buses to ferry 1.6 L pilgrims daily

Tirupati: The APSRTC geared up for smooth operation o buses to ferry pilgrims between Tirupati and Tirumala during annual Brahmotsavam, which will commence from September 18. RTC Zone 4 Executive Director Gidugu Venkateswara Rao on Thursday held a meeting with senior officials on the operation of buses including special buses connecting various places in Tamil Nadu and also additional arrangements being made to cope with Brahmotsavam rush.

Tirupati District Public Transport Officer (DPTO) T Chengal Reddy explained that 410 buses will be operated between Tirupati and Tirupati to ferry 1.60 lakh pilgrims daily and 2.2 lakh people on Garuda Seva. On Garuda Seva day, RTC planned to run 5,456 trips to fery pilgrims and 3,354 to 3,930 trips on other vahana seva days. 550 additional staff including 40 officers, 20 supervisors, 201 drivers, 100 conductors, 115 security and 25 instructors from other places will be deputed on Garuda Seva day, which is expected to attract about three lakh pilgrims.

In Tirupati, buses to Tirumala will be operated from various bus stations including Edukondalu, railway station, Annamayya circle, Leela Mahal junction, Kapila Theertham, Balaji bus stand, Tourist bus stand and Devlok car parking near Alipiri while in Tirumala buses will be operated from Rambhagicha, Papavinasam link road and Balaji bus station. Bus Tracking Technology has been inducted for the buses to take required measures to overcome any problems like traffic jams, bus bunching etc. Reddy said that senior drivers will be deployed as instructors at all vulnerable curves, u turns, hair pin bends on ghat roads to guide drivers.

Well ahead of Brahmotsvam, all the ghat road buses were overhauled under the supervision of senior officers and only select buses certified as for operating on ghat road and select drivers were deployed for ghat road services, he averred.

On Garuda seva day, all buses will be terminated at Alipiri, following police instruction, the DPTO said, adding that for pilgrims’ convenience RTC will operate 50 buses for free travel from Alipiri to bus stand and railway station in the city. Helplines are made available including 9959225670 (Tirupati depot), 9959225684 (ATM CBS), 9959225672 (Tirumala) for passenger to contact, Reddy said informing that buses to Tirumala will be operated from Chandragiri, Renigunta and Tiruchanur to Tirumala during Brahmotsavam.