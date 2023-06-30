Tirupati: Sacred Chaturveda Havanam commences

Tirupati: The week-long Chaturveda Havanam, offering oblations amidst chanting of Veda mantras into consecrated fire, began amidst religious fervour at Parade Grounds, behind TTD Administrative Buildings here on Thursday.

As part of Havanam, the ritwiks performed Kalasa Sthapana and Kalasa Avahana followed by Yajamani Sankalpa, Ganapati Puja and Agni Pratista rituals. TTD executive officer along with his spouse and JEO Sada Bhargavi observed Sankalpam.

In all, 32 ritwiks who were involved in the sacred ceremony rendered the chanting of mantras from Vedas, while offering oblations in the Homa kundam, echoing the sprawling complex.

Later, speaking to the media, the EO said the seven-day sacred Havanam is being organised by TTD for the first time in the temple city for the well-being of the society and global harmony.

The week-long programme will conclude on July 5, he said, adding that daily the ritwiks will chant shlokas from all four Vedas till 1 pm and later a series of devotional programs like discourses, bhakti sangeet will be held till night.

Programme coordinator Aacharya C Sriram Sharma said on the guidelines given by Kanchi pontiff all mantras from four Vedas will be recited daily to invoke blessings of all the deities.

HDPP secretary Dr Srinivasulu, special officer of SVIHVS (Sri Venkateswara Institute of Higher Vedic Studies) Dr A Vibhishan Sharma were also present.