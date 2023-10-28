Tirupati: Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra concludes

Tirupati : YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be elected as the Chief Minister again with more seats as he is the one only leader in the country, who empowered weaker sections including SC, ST, BC and minorities through a slew of welfare schemes for their education, employment and economic growth, the speakers exuded confidence at a public meeting held here on Friday on the occasion of Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra.

All the leaders including those belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minorities, heaped praise on CM Jagan for giving top priority to SC, ST, BC and Minorities empowerment. The leaders made a scathing attack on TDP and its supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan.

Local leaders including corporators have organised rallies in all the 50 divisions after which they marched in a possession to Group Theatre Junction where a public meeting was held. The meeting assumed significance as it was the first city party major gathering, chaired by Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy, after his candidature to contest for Tirupati Assembly.

It should be noted here that youth repeatedly hailed Abhinay as the future MLA while others spoke about the key role, he played in city development.

Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharath said that karma will not spare anyone which is evident that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was in central jail which is the result of the tragic death of 28 innocent people in the stampede during Godavari Pushkaralu in Rajahmundry.

Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy gave a detailed account on the CM giving priority in various posts in Tirupati including a BC woman Dr R Sirisha as Corporation Mayor, which was reserved for general category, while more than 50% of the corporators belong to weaker section and BC candidates were appointed as temple committee chairman in the city. He explained all the development works that were taken up by YSRCP after coming to power in 2019.

City MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that after working for several groups, he became loyal to his mentor YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 1977. ‘For me politics is service and I taught the same to my son Abhinay Reddy who I groomed as a progressive, educated person concerned about the people,’ he added.

Karunakar Reddy asked the people of Tirupati to elect Abhinay in the next 2024 election on merit, but not as his son. He told them to vote if they are convinced that Abhinay is eligible, otherwise reject him.

Deputy CM Narayanaswamy, party senior leader MP Vijay Sai Reddy, Tirupati MP M Gurumurthy, former minister Anil Kumar Yadav, party Tirupati district president Nedurumalli Ramkumar, Minorities State leader Khadar Basha also spoke on the occasion.