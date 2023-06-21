Tirupati: Scientific approach lacking in yoga practice

Tirupati : While the popularity of yoga has been increasing rapidly in recent years, and with that, the number of yoga trainers and practitioners has also grown. While this trend is generally positive, it is important to ensure that yoga is taught and practised in a safe and effective manner. Some concerns have been raised regarding the lack of scientific knowledge and proper teaching methods among some yoga trainers, which can potentially lead to health problems.

It is a known fact that yoga is an ancient practice that encompasses physical postures (asanas), breathing techniques (pranayama), meditation and philosophy. Traditionally, yoga was passed down from teacher to student in a one-on-one setting, allowing for personalised instruction and guidance. However, with the increasing demand and commercialisation of yoga, group classes and mass instruction have become more prevalent. And now the online yoga classes are becoming popular though it has its own negatives.

The experienced yoga trainers were of the view that many of the present day yoga trainers may not have a deep understanding of human anatomy and biomechanics. This lack of scientific knowledge can lead to some health issues such as body pains, knee pains, back pains and insomnia among other issues which many practitioners have been complaining about nowadays. Furthermore, in group classes or online classes, trainers may not be able to provide individualised attention, making it difficult to address the specific needs and limitations of each practitioner.

Founder secretary of Yoga Association of Chittoor district S Sreenivasulu Naidu told The Hans India, that it is essential for yoga trainers to undergo comprehensive training programmes that includes not only the traditional aspects of yoga but also scientific knowledge related to the human body and biomechanics.

Developing a regular yoga practice under the guidance of a knowledgeable and experienced trainer can greatly enhance the benefits and minimise the risks. If this trend continues, the popularity for yoga which is taking an upward surge nowadays may take a U-turn as well gradually in due course. While practising yoga the body and mind should be in harmony and go in a scientific way to get the desired results or else it may lead to unnecessary pressure on the mind which should be prevented.

Further, a trend is more often seen in which practitioners are coming to the classes in a hurry and not attending the whole session which has adverse effects. Completing the entire process, from chanting ‘Om’ to Savasana, is important for the body to be energised for the remaining 23 hours. Additionally, there should be some guidelines for yoga trainers, such as qualifications and the place of practicing yoga, in order to ensure the best quality of yoga instruction.