Tirupati: Singhal gets emotional farewell

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said that he was fortunate to serve as the chief of the prestigious and world-known Hindu religious institution TTD administering the famed Sri Venkateswara temple, Tirumala and had a very satisfactory stint in TTD.

Speaking at a get-together with TTD officials in Tirumala, Singhal, who was transferred and posted as medical and health principal secretary, thanked the officers for their cooperation and wanted them to continue the same spirit for providing better service to the visiting pilgrims.

Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy said Singhal, who was the 25th EO of TTD, made his mark with his efficient functioning in TTD and also got the distinction of working for three years and five months which is the longest stint after P V R K Prasad in TTD as its EO.

He was responsible for many historic developmental works in TTD, he added. SVBC chief executive officer Suresh Kumar, Superintendent Engineer Nageswar Rao, Tiumala Temple deputy EO Harndranath and others were present.