Tirupati: Smart City Board gives nod for purchase of Rs 3-cr modern machinery

Tirupati: Smart City Board (SCB) on Monday approved a proposal for purchase of modern machinery with an outlay of Rs 3 crore required for its waste management plant located at Tukivakam village near the city for separation of dry waste from the garbage collected daily from the city.

The meeting of Board of Directors of the Smart City Project (SCP)which was conducted by Municipal Commissioner and SCP Managing Director P S Girisha on virtual mode here on Monday approved many proposals under the project.

Girisha explained the progress of various works taken up under the project including development of two tanks Vinayak Sagar and Gollavani Gunta in the city where various development initiatives including park with all facilities for the public including walkers track coming up and also construction of multi-storeyed shopping complex replacing the corporation existing building where private college was running on lease basis.

The Board resolved to take up the construction of shopping complex on priority basis for generating more revenue to the Corporation.

It also resolved to invite tenders for the construction of multi-level parking at the municipal site near the railway station to ease out the parking problem in the city. The meet also sanctioned funds for a park development in 'Jana Chaitanya Layout' in the city.

In the zoom meeting, District Collector and SCP Chairman M Hari Narayanan, Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APUFIDC) Managing Director Basanth Kumar, Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu, TTD Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi and SCP General Manager Chandramouli, Directors Ramasri, Ramachandra Reddy and municipal engineer M Chandrasekhar participated.