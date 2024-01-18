Tirupati: ‘Social empowerment possible with YSRCP only’

Tirupati : As part of the State-wide two-week long ‘Samajika Samatha Sankalpam,’ Tirupati MP DR Maddila Gurumoorthy, district Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy, Commissioner D Haritha, officials and others garlanded the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at APSRTC circle here on Wednesday. Later they formed a human chain near RTC bus stand.

Speaking on the occasion, MP and Satyavedu constituency coordinator Dr Gurumoorthy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government introduced several schemes to realise the aims and aspirations of Dr BR Ambedkar for social justice and equality of all.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy following the footsteps of Ambedkar and keen on upliftment of weaker sections. He emphasised the need for continued support to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership, urging the public to rally behind him for inclusive development and to re-elect him as the Chief Minister.

Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy said the government, ahead of the unveiling of Ambedkar statue in Swaraj Maiden in Vijayawada on January 19, launched a campaign to propagate Ambedkarism and also create awareness on his principles of justice for all. He said the statue, with 230 ft including the pedestal and made at a cost of Rs 400 crore, will be the tallest in the country to inspire all to re-dedicate themselves for realising their dreams of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

He informed that four people from every Secretariat will be selected for participating in the Mega Ambedkar statue unveiling in Vijayawada.