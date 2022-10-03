Tirupati SP orders probe into CI's assault on woman

Tirupati: After the video of Srikalahasti one town CI Anju Yadav assaulting a woman on the road went viral, Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy ordered an internal probe into the whole incident. According to Srikalahasti urban CI D Viswanath, CI Anju Yadav went to the hotel run by the woman and her husband on specific information that they are selling liquor bottles on September 30.

As she found 10 liquor bottles in a bag at the restaurant, Anju Yadav questioned the hotelier Dhanalakshmi, who informed her that her husband used to sell them to customers. Accordingly, she filed a case against Dhanalakshmi's husband Hari Nadu at one Town police station. During the course, Dhanalakshmi misbehaved with Anju Yadav who tried to restrain her.

The Urban CI added that all this was recorded by someone and it went viral. Based on this, the SP ordered an inquiry after which a complete report will be submitted to him for further action. Meanwhile, the victim alleged that she was manhandled by CI Anju Yadav and was taken to the police station on September 30 night.

Meanwhile, TDP and various people's organisations have condemned the high-handed behaviour of Anju Yadav and demanded her suspension forthwith.

AP Women Commission member Gajjala Lakshmi complained to Tirupati SP on CI Anju Yadav and demanded action against her. Her behaviour with a woman was shameful, she said.