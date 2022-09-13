Tirupati: SP P Parameswar Reddy exhorts public to provide info on brewing ID liquor, ganja

Tirupati: Superintendent of Police P Parameswar Reddy called upon the public to provide information on brewing of ID liquor, selling and supplying of ganja, illegal transportation of sand and red sanders logs to toll free number 14500 and assured that the informer details would be kept secret.

The SP along with Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Additional SP E Supraja, Superintendent Swathi released a poster on creating awareness on toll free number 14500 at District Police Office (DPO) here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said brewing liquor, selling ganja, illegal transportation of sand and selling banned tobacco products were a crime and those who indulged in those activities will be punished according to law.

He said the public would play a key role in bringing to light such nefarious activities and urged them to inform 14500 toll free number. The SP said the government introduced a tollfree number to strengthen the informers' system in the state and added a special team formed to act swiftly on the information. He said the complaints regarding illegal transportation of sand, mining of sand and selling at high prices can also complain to tollfree number.