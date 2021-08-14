Tirupati: Special pujas performed for Varalakshmi Vratham Puja material

Tirupati: The TTD organised special pujas on Friday for the prasadam and puja material meant for dispatch to devotees who bought tickets of the virtual Sri Varalakshmi Vratam to be performed at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple at Tiruchanur on August 20.

Earlier, the TTD officials and archakas carried the puja material in a Pradakshina around the temple before placing the material including Uttarium, blouse piece, turmeric and Sinduri, bangles, Akshintalu, Kankanas and Kalakand prasadam at the feet of deity for pujas.

Thereafter the material was handed over to the postal department officials for its dispatch to devotees. This Grihasta couple believes that receiving the holy material on the Varalakshmi Vratham day would ensure good health and bring prosperity to their family.

Bangles donated: Devotees Shanmugam from Tiruchanur and Edukondalu from Tirupati have donated 1,000 dozen and 1,500 dozen of bangles respectively for their distribution to devotees of Goddess Padmavathi Ammavaru during the holy Shravana month.

Temple Dy EO Kasturi Bai, postal superintendent Srinivas Rao, AEO Prabhakar Reddy, temple superintendent Seshagiri, Archaka Babu Swamy and temple inspector Rajesh were present.