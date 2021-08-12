Tirupati: SPMVV collaborates with Silicon Valley EdTech company

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam has joined hands with Moonshot Junior, a Silicon Valley EdTech company, USA to prepare their students for Industry 4.0 known as Entrepreneurial Revolution and to empower them to become future entrepreneurs and leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr Jamuna Duvvuru said, "We are delighted and excited about this partnership as this could pave the way for the success of our students. Moonshot Junior's Entrepreneurship and Leadership Development Program has some top-notch industry leaders who will be interacting with our students." Moonshot Junior is conducting a virtual 'Entrepreneurship and Leadership Development program' to the students of Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam and Sri Venkateswara University. The objective of this eight weeks programme which began on August 2 was to prepare young adults and equip them with the entrepreneurial and leadership traits and to empower them to be job creators.

Former Director General of AP HRD Institute D Chakrapani has coordinated the event between universities and Moonshot Junior. Under this initiative, three sessions will be conducted per week and each session has a lecture from an eminent speaker followed by quiz, group discussions and assignments which help to hone the entrepreneurial skills of students.

At the end of 8 weeks, students assigned to different groups will present a project proposal of their innovative idea in front of eminent judges from a pool of investors and successful entrepreneurs.

This programme is fully funded by S2Tech and Fortune Fund. Its CEO and president Dayakar Veerlapati said that more than half of the start-ups are founded by Indians and after watching immigrant Indians' success in Silicon Valley, he felt that Indian students have a lot of potential.

The CEO of Technology Business Incubator of SPMVV Dr J Surya Kumar also spoke on the occasion.