Tirupati: SPMVV initiates herbal garden with 50 medicinal plants

Tirupati: The World Environment Day has been celebrated by various institutions and organisations in a befitting manner on Saturday. The day is observed on June 5 every year as part of the United Nations initiative for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of environment while the theme for this year is 'Eco system restoration.'

The department of Biosciences and Sericulture of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has taken up the plantation of medicinal plants in the sericulture complex.

Simultaneously, a project entitled "Establishment of herbal garden at SPMVV" has been initiated which is being sanctioned and funded by National Medicinal Plant Board (NMPB), Ministry of Ayush. Nearly 50 medicinal plants have been selected to conserve under this project.

Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna and Registrar Prof D M Mamatha have participated in the programme and planted the medicinal plants and underlined the significance of greenery and maintenance of same to protect the mother earth. Prof G Savithri, Head of Department of Biosciences and Sericulture and all the faculty members, research scholars and non-teaching staff have participated.

At SV University V-C Prof K Raja Reddy, Rector Prof GM Sundaravalli and Registrar Prof Mohammad Hussain have planted saplings at Science block. Head of Environmental Science Prof T Damodaram also attended.

At a programme organised at Sri City Prasad Rao, Forest Range Officer, Satyavedu appreciated the green initiatives of Sri City and urged the community to actively take part in plantation programmes.