Tirupati: SPMVV partners with TeamLease EdTech to bridge skill gap

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati has joined hands with TeamLease EdTech to initiate its Online & Degree Apprenticeship programmes, integrating degrees with hands-on work experience. This strategic partnership aims to bridge the skills gap, preparing students for the real world and enhancing the standard of education in the nation.

With the Degree Apprenticeship Programme in place, students have the unique opportunity to acquire a degree alongside invaluable real-world work experience, thus embracing the ‘learning by doing’ philosophy. The blend of theoretical knowledge and practical exposure ensures that graduates are armed with the skill set that today’s job market demands. The enrolled students will benefit from a rich curriculum, a team of expert faculty and a direct plunge into real-world scenarios, elevating their employability quotient.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Depuru Bharathi emphasised, “In an ever-evolving world, it’s imperative for our young women to not just learn, but also experience the nuances of their chosen fields. This collaboration stands as a testament to our dedication towards the holistic development of our students.”

Shantanu Rooj, Founder & CEO of TeamLease EdTech, remarked, “Our collaboration with SPMVV, one of the top-ranking institutions, only strengthens our commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry. We are eager to mould the next generation of women leaders, harnessing the dual strengths of theoretical knowledge and on-ground exposure.”