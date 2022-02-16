Tirupati: SPMVV spot admissions for Pharmacy courses tomorrow

Tirupati: Spot admissions for vacant seats in B Pharmacy and M Pharmacy (Analysis, Chemistry, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology and Pharmacognosy) courses will be held on February 17 at the Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV).

Prof and HoD Y Indira Muzib informed that eligible women candidates should appear at the department, with their original certificates along with their passport size photographs from 09.30 am to 12.30 pm on February 17.

For other details, candidates may call 9441593292. Selected candidates should pay fees on the same day and there will be no fee reimbursement for spot admitted candidates. B Pharmacy students should pay a fee of Rs 17, 209 while M Pharmacy students need to pay Rs 1,17,209.