Tirupati: Sri Padmavathi Nilayam, a role model for Covid care centres

Tirupati: With its excellent services to Covid patients, Sri Padmavathi Nilayam (SPN) Covid Centre has become a model for other Covid care centres in the nation, said Government Whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaksar Reddy.

Speaking at a function held to felicitate the staff working in the SPN district Covid care centre here on the occasion of former President A P J Abdul Kalam birth anniversary, Bhaskar Reddy, who is also the local MLA, said that he was proud that the centre which became a ray of hope for Covid-affected in Tirupati area is in his constituency.

With its best services it saw the much needed confident being instilled in the positive patients and emerged as the most trusted CCC creating its own niche among the Covid centres set up by the government in the state for corona patients treatment.

TUDA secretary and SPN Covid care centre in-charge S Lakshmi said since March this year, the centre with a bed strength of about 950 has so far treated a total of about 12,000 patients which is the highest among Covid care centres.

