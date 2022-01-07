Tirupati: ST panel asks TTD to resolve 234 Nakkala families' issue

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh State Commissioner for Scheduled Tribes directed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to resolve the long-pending issues of 234 Nakkala families in Papavinasam, Tirumala. The ST Commission Chairman Dr Kumbha Ravi Babu along with Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy on Thursday reviewed various issues pertaining to Scheduled Tribes including the Rule of Reservation (RoR), filling up of backlog posts and also implementation of other schemes for STs in TTD.

The 234 Nakkala (one of the four tribal sects in Chittoor district) families lost livelihood after TTD and Forest departments declined permission to the families eking livelihood as petty traders and vendors in the area selling various items to visiting pilgrims.

Ravi Babu said that these Nakkala families, who were very poor leading a miserable life, were in Papavinasam for 3-4 generations and the TTD should immediately look into their issues and solve it favourably by rehabilitating the families. In this connection, the ST Commission Chairman said it was the people belonging to the Scheduled Tribe, who were the sons of the forest protecting and saving it from fire, risking their life, whenever fire breaks out in the forests in Tirumala while stressing on to do justice to the 234 Nakkala families.

Pointing out that there was no 6 percent reservation in the posts like teachers in TTD educational institutions, Ravi Babu directed the TTD to ensure the due share of STs in TTD institutions.

He hailed the TTD for assuring that the roaster system would be

implemented in the recruitments in its satellite channel SVBC which failed to implement rule of reservation.

The Chairman observed that 80 percent problems, the STs facing in Chittoor district, are related to forests and forest officers and affirmed that the Commission would see the officials resolve the problems.

The Chairman after verifying the details of RoR in TTD wanted the management to ensure the required representation of STs in promotion, filling up backlog posts and also admission in educational institutions for higher education, which is the tool for STs development.

Earlier, TTD joint executive officer Sada Bhargavi made a powerpoint presentation on filling up of backlog posts and implementation of reservation for STs in TTD.

Later the ST Commission Chairman reviewed the RoR, filling up of backlog posts and other issues of STs in SV University. Various ST organisations submitted representations to the chairman, alleged delay in filling backlog posts and also not followed reservation in the appointment of NMRs in the University.

The Chairman also held a review meeting at Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU).