Tirupati: Stage set for Kuppam civic body polls

Tirupati: The official machinery as well as political parties have geared up for the Kuppam municipal elections for which the nomination process begins on Wednesday. The ward-wise reservation process was already completed and arrangements are made for filing of nominations at various wards.

Disclosing the details to The Hans India, Kuppam municipality special officer K Lokeswara Varma said that there are 39,250 voters in the 25 wards of the municipality. To make them exercise their franchise 50 polling booths will be set up. The entire process will be monitored by seven election officers and each of them will have to look after 3 to 4 wards.

He said that additional and assistant election officers will assist them in receiving nominations, scrutiny and other matters. Nominations will be accepted from November 3 to 5. The process will be closed by 3 pm on November 5 while the scrutiny will take place on the next day. Candidates can withdraw their nominations before 3 pm on November 8 while polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on November 15 followed by counting on November 17.

Meanwhile, political parties have been busy in finalising candidates for the 25 wards. Senior leaders of both ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP have been camping in the town to chalk out the strategies as they take the election as a prestigious affair to gain upper hand over others. Chittoor MP N Reddeppa, Palamaner MLA N Venkate Gowd and other leaders from YSRCP are concentrating in the selection of candidates and having hectic parleys with local leaders Bharath, RESCO chairman Senthil and party chairman candidate Dr Sudheer.

TDP MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu, former Minister N Amaranatha Reddy, TDP Chittoor Parliament president Pulivarthi Nani, Punganur in-charge Challa Babu and others have been concentrating on Kuppam. Apart from Ramanaidu, some other leaders are also expected to reach Kuppam and will stay there till the election date.

These leaders along with TDP constituency in-charge PS Munirathnam, former MLC Gounivari Srinivasulu and Chandrababu Naidu's PA P Manohar are expected to boost the morale of party activists and contesting candidates till the completion of the election process and see that they do not yield to any pressure tactics from the ruling party.