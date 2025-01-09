Tirupati Stampede: 6 Dead, 40 Injured as Devotees Rush for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam Tickets

At least six people were killed and 40 others injured in a stampede at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred when hundreds of devotees rushed to get tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the temple, which attracts large crowds every year.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu, the stampede happened when the DSP opened the gates, causing chaos as devotees pushed to get in. The 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam starts on January 10 and draws lakhs of devotees from across India.

The injured people are being treated at Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government General Hospital. Many of them are expected to be discharged soon. RV Kumar, the Director of Venkateshwara Institute of Medical Sciences, stated that most of the injuries are to the muscles and skin. The patients are recovering well and are receiving pain relief treatment.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is monitoring the situation and will meet the victims' families on Thursday. Leaders including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have expressed condolences and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

On X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Pained by the stampede in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. The AP Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi."