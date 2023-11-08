Tirupati stands No.1 in State in development: Bhumana

Tirupati: Tirupati is standing in No 1 position in the State with regard to development, said TTD Chairman and city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy while inaugurating two Master Plan roads here on Tuesday.



Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner Haritha, Deputy Mayors Bhumana Abhinaya Reddy and Mudra Narayana inaugurated Rani Paranthaka Devi Master Plan Road and Ananthalwar Marg at a glittering function here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Karunakar Reddy said the pilgrim city drew the attention of the entire State with its massive development which is going in full swing after the YSRCP came to power.

He said we all are fortunate to name the Master Plan roads after the great people including those who propagated Venkateswara Bhakti in a big way and the royals who donated lands and jewels to Tirumala temple.

Tirupati MLA thanked the heirs of Ananthalwar for participating in the inaugural function of the Master Plan roads. Parantaka Devi, a Chola Queen was one who donated 28 acres of land to get revenue for performing Nithya Kainkaryalu to Lord Venkateswara and Ananthalwar was an ardent devotee of the Lord at Tirumala.

He lauded the Municipal Corporation’s young team including Mayor, Deputy Mayor and corporators for their active role in the development of the city.

Mayor Dr Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner D Haritha said the two roads were constructed at a cost of Rs 11 cr. The Paranthaka Devi Marg starts from the Hero Honda showroom to Padmavathipuram ZP High School while the Ananthalwar Marg starts from Ankura Hospital. Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy said that the Master Plan roads which were already completed and in use helped ease out traffic problems and added that the Tirupati Municipal Corporation is determined to continue the development activities in full swing.

Tirupati Co-operative Bank chairman Ketham Jayachandra Reddy, vice-chairman Vasu Yadav, corporators Uma Ajay, Ramaswami Venkateswarlu, Narasimhachari, SE Mohan and YSRCP activists were present.