Tirupati station upgradation works progressing swiftly

Tirupati: The major upgradation works of Tirupati Railway station, serving the pilgrims visiting the world-famous Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala are moving at fast pace.

The station has been identified for the prestigious project of ‘Major Upgradation of Railway stations’, conceptualised by the Ministry of Railways and the works were commenced in May 2022. The project has been awarded under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode and are targeted to be completed by February 2025. Once completed, the upgraded station will have world-class facilities and amenities, with elegant look and feel.

As part of upgradation, a new station building will be coming up on the South side of the existing station building. For this, while 100 percent casting of the basement floor has been completed, 200 columns have been raised up to the 1st floor level and another 100 columns have been raised up to the 2nd floor level. While the basement will be used for exclusive parking of vehicles, the ground floor would have departure concourse, arrival concourse, ticket counter and waiting lounge. Similarly, the first and second floor will have a common waiting hall area, female waiting area, food court, toilets and cloak room among others.

Concreting of foundations of the underground tank of 29 lakh litres capacity has also been completed. To utilise the water effectively, water recycling and sewage treatment plant will come up at the station. The recycled water will be used for exterior cleaning of coaches, gardening etc. Excavation work for the construction of a sewage treatment plant of 24 lakh litres per day has been completed and 70 percent concreting of foundations for the same is completed.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railway Ch Rakesh, casting of 90 percent of air concourse foundations is completed on platforms 4, 5 and 6 while remaining works are in fast progress for the same.

Till date, about 14,100 cubic meters of concrete has been used in foundations, columns of basement floor, tank and air concourses. So far, 2,800 metric tonnes of reinforcement steel is utilised in foundations, retaining walls, basement roof slab, underground tank and sewage plant and air concourses.

SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain has stated that redevelopment works of Tirupati Railway station are being monitored at all levels so as to complete the work in stipulated time. He also instructed the staff to be more vigilant and more careful during execution of the works. He stated that once the upgradation works are completed, pilgrim passengers coming to the station will be able to avail world-class amenities with aesthetically designed façade and interiors.