Tirupati: SV University inks pact with TCOAP

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) entered an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Technology Companies Association of Andhra Pradesh (TCOAP) to expand its academic activities to international level.

The signing of MoU took place at SVU's Vice Chancellor chamber in Tirupati on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, SVU VC Prof K Raja Reddy said the MoU with TCOAP will help the varsity expand its academic activities to international level.

He also said the SVU has made rapid strides in the field of higher education and research and has been adjudged as one of the best universities in the country, proved by getting national and international rankings.

Earlier, TCOAP member companies CEO's TN Srinivas (Exafluence Inc.), Lakshmi Padileti (Srujan Technologies), Hari Murali (Zraddhaa Technologies), Durga Prasad (Parikar Director), Vinay (Young Minds India Pvt. Ltd. ), G Giridhar (Venus Geo Solutions), V Ramakrishna (Skanda Software Solutions), Sravan Reddy (Atomgeo Pvt. Ltd.), Nagendra (Techcalibrants ) have discussed with Vice Chancellor Raja Reddy about the possible collaborations.