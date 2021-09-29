Tirupati: SV Zoo Park to celebrate Wildlife Week from Oct 2 to 8

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park will be celebrating the 67th 'Wildlife Week 2021' from October 2 to 8 by organising various programmes on each day.

Apart from arranging a photo exhibition on the occasion, online and offline essay writing, elocution competitions, online quiz, painting and poster making competitions and wildlife photography contest will be conducted during the week-long celebrations.

Prizes and certificates will be distributed to the winners on the last day, said the zoo curator M Hima Sailaja. Jawahar Bal Bhavan students will perform dramas, songs and dances. The entries should be mailed at svzpoutreach@gmail.com and for any queries one may contact the zoo education officer at 7893828878.

The curator further said that the zoo park will become a 'plastic free zone' from October 2. As such, all single use plastic products will be banned inside the zoo park. The organisers of food courts were asked to offer glass water bottles to the visitors while soft drinks are to be sold in cans, carton packed containers and glass bottles.

Snack items in disposable plastic covers will be banned. The visitors can keep their plastic covers or other items at the cloak room at the entrance and can take back while leaving.