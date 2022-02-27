Tirupati: SVIMS strives to emerge as Centre of Excellence

Tirupati: At a time, the Institute has entered its 29th year, the Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr B Vengamma stated that SVIMS has made spectacular all round progress in patient care, teaching, research, administrative innovations and reforms. It is now on the road to emerge as a centre of excellence and defined nine initiatives for restructuring SVIMS for which a series of review meetings were underway with the TTD to achieve the same.

Addressing the anniversary celebrations held at Mahati auditorium on Saturday, Dr Vengamma revealed that the number of patients utilising the clinical services of SVIMS continued to increase during 2022 as well. There was a total of 4,06,353 outpatients of which 41,937 are in-patients while 11,351 surgeries were performed.

Significantly, during the Covid-19, the VRD lab in the Institute has tested 16,92,295 samples so far and started sequencing studies for research purposes since December 2021. The state Covid hospital has witnessed admissions of 12,990 positive patients till now. It has administered 51,032 doses of Remedesivir for Covid-19 patients and 16 doses of antibody cocktail free of cost.

The Director said that under Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Scheme, all deserving in-patients are being provided PET CT scan service and PET CTs costing Rs 3.62 crore have been done free of cost to benefit the poor and needy.

In the anniversary celebrations Dr A Muruganathan of Tirupur in Tamil Nadu took part as a guest of honour along with TTD board member P Ashok Kumar, Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Registrar Dr K V Sreedhar Babu, Medical Superintendent Dr Ram and others. The dignitaries have presented various awards and gold medals to meritorious students.