Tirupati: SVU heats up with master plan roads controversy

Tirupati: SV University is grappling with the master plan roads controversy. While the students and the opposition parties are intensifying their agitation against the roads, the ruling party activists are raising their voices in support of the roads, making a buzz of activity in the campus. The day witnessed various developments both on the campus and off the campus for and against the proposed roads.

In the absence of any official statement from the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) on their proposal, ambiguity continues in the general public about the number of roads it proposes to lay through the campus and their purpose.

Some of the opposition parties have been alleging that the move was only aimed at benefiting the upcoming star hotel on the Alipiri road besides benefiting others to set up their business establishments on that road.

The Corporation officials have earlier indicated that it wants to construct three master plan roads out of which two will be 80 ft width and the remaining with 100 ft width. Now, it was learnt that it is moving with the idea of two roads instead of three. There was no transparency on the proposal so far, and nobody is coming forward to clear confusion on the whole issue.

Meanwhile the students of various organisations studying in SV University staged a demonstration before the University Administrative building raising slogans like ‘Save the University’on the campus. Several students spoke on the occasion and completely opposed the proposed roads saying that they will pose serious security threats to the students, faculty and the residents in the varsity quarters besides spoiling the university ecosystem. Various student organisations have called for university bandh on Thursday followed by other course of action in the subsequent days.

On the contrary, the MCT Corporators led by deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana met the Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy and gave him a representation seeking his cooperation in constructing the master plan roads via University campus. They claimed that 90 percent of the citizens have been supporting the master plan roads and the MCT was moving with the development agenda only in which politics have no place.

Meanwhile TDP and BJP leaders held press conferences separately and demanded the ruling party leaders to withdraw the proposal which was aimed at spoiling the university campus. BJP demanded a discussion with the leaders of opposition parties on the proposed road projects before moving forward while the TDP questioned the very motive behind the new roads proposal which is not correct in the best interests of university stakeholders.

Tuesday’s incident in which the ruling party activists burnt the effigies of opposition parties’ leaders, who were opposing the new roads and held the funeral also kicked up a row with various sections condemning the act.

BJP district president S Dayakar Reddy submitted a memorandum to SP P Parameswar Reddy raising serious objections on the incident in which they even burnt the effigies in the burial ground which he termed as a serious crime and uploaded it in the social media. He demanded action on those responsible for the incident. BJP leaders Samanchi Srinivas, K Ajay Kumar, Kola Anand and Varaprasad were also present.

TDP city in-charge M Sugunamma, Corporator RC Munikrishna and others also submitted another representation to the SP and sought action against the YSRCP activists involved in the nasty incident. Rayalaseema Porata Samithi (RPS) convenor P Naveen Kumar Reddy also found fault with Tuesday’s incident saying that such acts will not find any solutions to the problems.