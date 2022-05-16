Tirupati: Swarna Rathotsavam of Goddess enthrals devotees

Tirupati: After a gap of two years, Goddess Padmavathi was taken in a procession atop the golden chariot (Swarna Ratham) at Tiruchanur on Monday on the occasion of the second day of the ongoing Vasanthotsavam in the shrine. The Goddess, consort of Lord Venkateswara, adorned with dazzling ornaments, atop the glowing flower-decked gold chariot enthralled the devotees who gathered in good numbers to witness the Swarna Rathotsavam. The procession came to end after covering the four Mada streets.

The utsavam remained suspended due to Covid pandemic in the last two years and resumed this year with normalcy returning.

Earlier, a series of pre-dawn rituals were held in the shrine, beginning with Suprabatham followed by Sahasranama Archana. After the completion of the morning rituals, the processional deity was brought in a procession from the temple to Swarna Ratha Mandapam. After the golden chariot procession, Snapana Thirumanjanam was performed to the processional idol which was taken to Sukravarapu Thota near the temple where the celestial bath was held following the age-old temple practice, in the evening.

The second day Vasanthotsavam of Ammavaru came to an end with the deity being taken out in a procession in the four Mada streets in the evening from 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Padmavathi temple deputy executive officer Lokanadham, assistant executive officer Prabhakar Reddy and temple priests Babu Swamy and others were present.