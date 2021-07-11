Tirupati: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit offers prayers at Pallikondeswa temple

Tirupati: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit offered prayers at Pallikondeswara temple of Surutupalli in Nagalapuram mandal on Sunday, located on Tamil Nadu–Andhra boarder.

He was received with tradition temple honours by the priests and officials including Tirupati RDO who is the protocol officer on his arrival and conducted into sanctum sanctorum.

The Governor performed puja to Gowmatha(cow) in the temple premises before entering into the main temple where he offered prayers to the presiding deities Pallikondeswara Swamy and his consort Goddess Sri Sarvamangala and later joined in Nandeeswara Puja. After the darshan, the Vedic scholars rendered Asirvachanam and temple officials presented God's photo along with Theertha Prasadams. Later, he returned to Chennai by road. Tirupati RDO Kanaka Narasareddy, Nagalapuram MRO Subramanyam, temple chairman Munisekhar Reddy, EO Ravindra Raju and others were present.