Tirupati: TDP chief to visit Tirupati on Aug 24

TDP leaders G Narasimha Yadav, M Sugunamma, R C Munikrishna and others visiting the party meeting venue in Tirupati on Thursday

Tirupati : TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Tirupati on August 24 to attend the party Zone-4 meeting. TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav, party city in-charge M Sugunamma and other leaders met at the party office in the city on Thursday to discuss the arrangements to be made for the meeting.

Yadav said that the Zone-4 meeting of three erstwhile districts, Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam, will be held in Tirupati. Party politburo members, former ministers, parliamentary committee presidents, MLAs, MLCs, in-charges of 35 Assembly constituency, constituency leaders, cluster and unit in-charges and others will take part in the meeting. Party chief Naidu will address the day-long meeting and give directions to the party workers.

Partly leaders Mabbu Devanarayana Reddy, Sura Sudhakar Reddy, Ramana, R Gurava Reddy, R C Munikrishna, D Bhaskar Yadav, P Muralikrishna Reddy, G Chinababu, Pushpavathi and others took part in the preparatory meeting.

