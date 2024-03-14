  • Menu
Tirupati: TDP leader Ganta Narahari joins Jana Sena

Ganta Narahari with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan in Mangalagiri on Wednesday

Highlights

Speculation is rife that he may be fielded from Tirupati Assembly constituency

Tirupati : Deepening the suspense on the ongoing tussle for Jana Sena Party ticket from Tirupati, an industrialist and former TDP leader Ganta Narahari joined the party in Mangalagiri in the presence of party chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday. In the past, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu himself has announced Narahari’s name as the MP candidate from Rajampet.

In the recent past he was expecting the Rajampet Assembly TDP ticket though it also became doubtful. Of late, his name was in speculation as probable Jana Sena candidate from Tirupati Assembly constituency. Needless to say that there was a strong belief among political circles that JSP will contest from Tirupati Assembly constituency as part of TDP-JSP-BJP alliance. Against this backdrop, there was a huge demand for JSP ticket with several aspirants having intensified their attempts.

With the entry of Narahari into JSP, there was a widespread feeling among party circles that the party may field him from Tirupati in the coming elections. It was said that he went to the party office on getting an invitation from JSP top leadership. Pawan Kalyan welcomed him into the party fold. The party may announce its list of candidates in a day or two which will end the speculations.

