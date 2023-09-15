Tirupati: TDP relay hunger strike held for 2nd day

Tirupati: TDP activists led by Tirupati constituency in-charge M Sugunamma took part in relay hunger strike here, in protest against the arrest and remand of party national president N Chandrababu Naidu. The party has given a call of relay fasts across the State, which began on Wednesday. On the second day, party leaders participated in the protest from 10 am to 5 pm on Thursday.

Party Tirupati parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav, leaders M Krishna Yadav, JB Srinivas, BG Krishna Yadav, corporator RC Munikrishna, P Murali Krishna Reddy, Vuka Vijay Kumar and members of party affiliated units took part.

Vishnu Nivasam auto union leaders also expressed solidarity to TDP leaders. In the evening party leader Panabaka Lakshmi attended the protest camp. Party women workers will take part in the relay fasts on Friday.

In Renigunta, party Srikalahasti constituency in-charge Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, his wife Rishitha Reddy, G Narasimha Yadav, Panabaka Lakshmi and others took part in the protests. They condemned the arrest of Naidu. Party cadres participated in the relay hunger strike in Nagari also along with other constituencies.