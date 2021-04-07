Tirupati: TDP supremo to begin campaign tomorrow

Tirupati: Heating up the campaigning further in Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will be touring the entire constituency from April 8. As per the tentative schedule, he will be reaching Tirupati on Wednesday night and will go to Tirumala.

After offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara, he will kick-start campaigning from Srikalahasti. Naidu will cover one Assembly constituency each day. After covering the four segments in Nellore district from April 9 to 12, he is expected to campaign in Satyavedu in Chittoor district on April 13.

He will focus on Tirupati city on April 14 and April 15 till the campaign ends at 5 pm on the last day before the by-election. Naidu will participate in road shows and address people at several places. TDP candidate for the by-election Panabaka Lakshmi and other leaders will be with him.

Party State president K Atchannaidu has already campaigned in all seven Assembly constituencies while party national general secretary N Lokesh has been covering these segments now. The party cadres are looking for Naidu's campaign as they expect that it will give the much needed impetus for the party at this crucial juncture.

