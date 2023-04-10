Tirupati: Telugu Sahithi Brahmotsavalu begin on a colourful note

Tirupati: The two-day Telugu Sahithi Brahmotsavalu, a cultural extravaganza and literary meet, began here on a colourful note at Mahathi Auditorium in the city on Sunday.

More than 400 artists from various visual arts, light and devotional music will showcase their talent in the 48 hours non-stop literary and cultural show, which will come to an end on Tuesday. A noted cultural forum Sri Sri Kala Vedika along with Chejerla Indrani Charitable Trust was jointly organising the national-level cultural and literary event to provide an opportunity to budding artists to showcase their hidden artistic talents and also young poets to reveal their literary skills.

Trust representative Gutta Hari Sarvottama Naidu said that more than 1,000 artists came from various states would be participating in the cultural shows while about 400 artists take part in dance programmes revealing the rich culture of various states in the country.

In the two days, young poets from various states render their poems and 12 books of young authors were also released on the first day Sunday, said Sri Sri Trust chairman and Gurram Jashuva Awardee Dr Kathimanda Pratap at the inaugural of the cultural and literary meet.

The trust in association with social and cultural organisations has been conducting such programmes at least monthly once giving priority to traditional art forms and folk arts, he said adding that the responsibility of protecting our rich arts lies on everyone.

The array of cultural shows staged by the artists won the appreciation of the audience.