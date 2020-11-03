Vizianagaram: Teppotsavam of Pydithalli held
Highlights
The Endowments officials have organised Teppotsavam to Goddess Pydithalli in Vizianagaram on Tuesday
Vizianagaram: The Endowments officials have organised Teppotsavam to Goddess Pydithalli in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.
After the conclusion of Sirimanotsav, it's a tradition to celebrate Teppotsavam at Pedda Cheruvu.
A mechanised boat is decorated with lighting and flowers and Goddess Pydithalli is taken in procession in Pedda Cheruvu.
Executive officer of temple P Subrahmanyam and others have participated in the ceremony.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story