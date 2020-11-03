Vizianagaram: Teppotsavam of Pydithalli held

Vizianagaram: The Endowments officials have organised Teppotsavam to Goddess Pydithalli in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

After the conclusion of Sirimanotsav, it's a tradition to celebrate Teppotsavam at Pedda Cheruvu.



A mechanised boat is decorated with lighting and flowers and Goddess Pydithalli is taken in procession in Pedda Cheruvu.

Executive officer of temple P Subrahmanyam and others have participated in the ceremony.

