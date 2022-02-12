Tirupati: Three-day Maha Santhi Yagam begins

Tirupati: The three-day Maha Santhi Yagam began on a spiritual note at Sri Ramachandra Pushkarini premises here on Saturday.

The TTD is conducting the Santhi Yagam for the first time seeking divine intervention to redeem the people from the ill-effects of the corona pandemic.

TTD's Sri Kodanda Ramalayam temple management including the officials and priests were involved in the conduct of the three-day Yagam in which 50 Ritwiks will perform the rituals at the Homa kundam specially set up for the conduct of the Yagam from 8.30 am to 9.30 pm. On Saturday, a series of preparatory rituals were held to mark the commencement of the the Yagam including Punyavacahanam, Panchagavyaradhanam, Kankana Dharana, Agni Pratistha followed by Rutwiks performing Panchasukta Homam, Sarvasanthi Homam and Laghupurnahuthi.

Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetam Vaikhanasa Agama Pandit Srinivasa Deekshithulu is acting as the Kankana Bhattar of the yagam. Kodandarama Swamy temple special grade deputy executive officer Parvathi, assistant executive officer Durgaraju, Agama advisor Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharya and senior advocate K Ajay Kumar are among those who participated.