Tirupati to get 15-floor integrated bus terminal

Tirupati : APSRTC Managing Director (MD) Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Monday said that Tirupati bus stand will be upgraded as integrated bus terminal with 15 floors building soon. After taking charge as RTC MD, this was his maiden visit to temple city Tirupati.

He inspected the facilities provided in the bus stand and instructed to the officials on taking measures to ensure safe and convenience travel to the passengers. Speaking to media, he said Tirupati bus stand will be upgraded as integrated bus stand in view of the increasing number of visiting pilgrims to Tirumala.

He said that the RTC was proposing to introduce 50 new electric buses on Tirumala ghat road to reduce pollution percentage and added the RTC was also planning to introduce 50 intercity buses to Nellore and Kadapa from Tirupati.

Talking about loss during pandemic, he said that Covid-19 incurred huge loss to the organisation and they have been chalking out plans to recover the loss.

RTC RM Chengal Reddy, chief traffic manager Madhusudhan Rao, additional SP Supraja and other officials were present.to Covid pandemic